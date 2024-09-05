TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,032 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

