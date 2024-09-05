TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,505 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

