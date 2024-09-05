TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,217 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9,061.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $274.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.