TIAA Trust National Association Sells 39,897 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,897 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $274.72 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.95 and its 200-day moving average is $255.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

