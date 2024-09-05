TIAA Trust National Association Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,276,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

VYM opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

