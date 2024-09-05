TIAA Trust National Association Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $547.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

