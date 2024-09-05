Titon (LON:TON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Titon Stock Performance

Shares of LON TON opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Tuesday. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.89.

Get Titon alerts:

About Titon

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.