TJX Companies (TJX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) recently:
- 8/29/2024 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
