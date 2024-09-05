TJX Companies (TJX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) recently:

8/29/2024 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

