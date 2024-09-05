Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,945 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after buying an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of JKHY opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

