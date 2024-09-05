Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 263 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

