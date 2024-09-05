Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.58.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.