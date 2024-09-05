Traders Purchase High Volume of Newmont Call Options (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 100,217 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 168% compared to the typical volume of 37,407 call options.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

