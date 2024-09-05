Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $290.71 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $8,063,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 15.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.19.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

