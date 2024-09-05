Traders Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

