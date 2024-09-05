Traders Purchase Large Volume of TechnipFMC Put Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,461 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 655% compared to the typical volume of 1,253 put options.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $25.44 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 366,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 106,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $965,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

