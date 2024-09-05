TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,435.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,438.24.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,350.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,275.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,261.02. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,783 shares of company stock valued at $131,907,116. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

