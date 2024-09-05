Transocean Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 49,890 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,726 call options.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 429,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Transocean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.