Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Price Performance

TZOO opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,089,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,700,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,089,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,700,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,039. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.