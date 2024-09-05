Tritax Eurobox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 5,562,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,357% from the average session volume of 381,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

Tritax Eurobox Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69. The company has a market cap of £6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.73, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tritax Eurobox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tritax Eurobox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16,666.67%.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

