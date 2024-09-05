Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
