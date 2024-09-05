TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Shares Down 0.9%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.36. 8,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 11,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a P/E ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04.

About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

