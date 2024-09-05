Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. 489,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 501,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

About Trulieve Cannabis

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Featured Stories

