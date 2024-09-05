Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.