Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.52.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,924. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

