Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $205,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,748.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,483 shares of company stock worth $781,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 613,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.4 %

TWST opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.