Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $84.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,876 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 364,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,703 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

