United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

