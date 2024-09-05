United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $972.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

