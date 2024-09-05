United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
UBFO opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.59.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
