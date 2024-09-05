United States Steel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 43,758 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 26,821 put options.
United States Steel Stock Down 17.4 %
Shares of X opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $50.20.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of United States Steel
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on X shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
