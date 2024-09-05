UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) PT Lowered to $5.00

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $6.49 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

UP Fintech Price Performance

UP Fintech stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $603.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About UP Fintech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.