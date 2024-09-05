UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) PT Lowered to $5.00

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $6.49 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.
UP Fintech Price Performance
UP Fintech stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $603.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.90.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Featured Articles
