Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

