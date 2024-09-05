USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:USDP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709,254.00, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.74. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

