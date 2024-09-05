Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

