Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 261.11% from the company’s current price.
Valneva Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ VALN opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.19. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
