Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 261.11% from the company’s current price.

Valneva Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VALN opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.19. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.