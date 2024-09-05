Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,771 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $88,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMR stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.92. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.34 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 26.33 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

