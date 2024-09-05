Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.08 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,354,000 after purchasing an additional 464,289 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,020,000 after purchasing an additional 148,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

