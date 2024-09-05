Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in F5 by 68,003.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $199.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $205.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.65.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,771 shares of company stock worth $1,261,555 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

