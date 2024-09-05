Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

