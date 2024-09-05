Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

