Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $114.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

