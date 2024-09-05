Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT Raised to $129.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PCVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $119.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,283 shares of company stock worth $5,613,568 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after buying an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,494,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

