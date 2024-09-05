Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) PT Lowered to $4.00

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Verb Technology stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

