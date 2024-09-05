Verizon Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 65,886 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average volume of 45,303 call options.
Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of VZ opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.