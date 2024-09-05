Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,677 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in PubMatic by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $746.67 million, a P/E ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.41.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $200,175.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,038.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $200,175.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,669. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

