Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,150.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8,419.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7,928.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,360.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

