Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,150.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8,419.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7,928.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,360.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
