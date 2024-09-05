Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 430,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.9 %

MWA opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MWA

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.