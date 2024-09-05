Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 24,900 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of PRA Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PRA Group by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in PRA Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $21.84 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.93 million, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $251,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

