Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 5,100 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277,634 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

