Versor Investments LP Buys 16,309 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 109.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,142 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $11,241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 86.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 226,565 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 813,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 191,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.